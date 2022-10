I read on https://www.investingsimple.com/transfer-fidelity-to-charles-schwab/:

Before you [move assets from Fidelity to Charles Schwab], you ought to be aware of potential capital gains taxes. You will also have to pay Fidelity's ACATS transfer fee.

In what case(s) does moving assets from a US broker to another US broker incur capital gains taxes?

I'm mostly interested in in-kind security transfer.