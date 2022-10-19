My parents passed away and left a small inheritance that I am not planning to access until I near retirement (10-15 years). Most of the funds are currently in an IRA account. Will these funds impact FAFSA? I have 2 children in college.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
My parents passed away and left a small inheritance that I am not planning to access until I near retirement (10-15 years). Most of the funds are currently in an IRA account. Will these funds impact FAFSA? I have 2 children in college.