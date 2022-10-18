39 mins ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

There is currently discussion in stock and bond markets regarding rising interest rates and inflation. Some wonder whether the Fed will push the economy into recession by raising rates too much, too fast. Bond market participants see the Fed raising the funds rate to as much as 4.5% from 3%. Equity market participants seem somewhat concerned about this leading to a recession and continue selling equities despite positive earnings, strong employment and a history of strong stock price growth in a rising interest rate environment. Why would equity investors sell in this environment? What are the arguments on each side for selling or holding based on the yield curve and bond market view of Fed action? What action from the Fed or the bond market would get investors feeling more comfortable about holding equities?