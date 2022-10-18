From my understanding, the materials stock market sector consists of companies providing raw materials to other companies, such as oil, lumber, metals, etc. and the industrials stock market sector consists of companies which sell or use heavy machinery and equipment, such as airlines, railways, machinery companies, etc.

Why does the NASDAQ classify the steel/iron ore industry as part of the industrials sector and not the materials sector?

Aren't steel and iron ore raw materials and would thus be more relevant in the materials sector and not the industrials sector or am I mistaken?