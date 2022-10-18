I was going through the annual report of a company listed in the stock market which have mentioned their foreign exchange earning and foreign exchange outgo. The values of both changed drastically in comparison to previous years

What is the definition of foreign exchange earning and foreign exchange outgo?

The company is an exporting company which buys a product in a country and sells it in another country. If we assume the trade is happening in dollars, how does this value change if dollar value raises/drops.