I have been talking to retirement planners recently and more than one has suggested that structured notes as part of my strategy for investing after retirement. I thought I was pretty financially savvy, but I am completely unfamiliar with this instrument.

I'm always a little skeptical when financial planners line up to promote a specific type of investment (see also annuities), so I wanted an impartial perspective on what this type of investment is about and when it might make sense in the portfolio for someone who has recently retired.