I'm hoping to 1031 a rental property and then move into it myself for a bit. As far as I can tell this is fine, even when setting the mortgage to "primary residence" but how can I find out for sure? I want to make sure I don't bet hit with a minimum-wait before I can move in and work on the place etc etc.

The rental is in Utah but I'm not sure where I will be 1031ing to just yet.