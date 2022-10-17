0

I understand Price returns and Total returns for stock indices. For example, total returns account for Dividends paid by the underlying stocks assuming they are reinvested back into the same. How do we calculate the embedded Dividend returns? The 2 choices are:

(1 + Price ret) * (1 + Dividend ret) = 1 + Total ret

OR,

Price ret + Dividend ret = Total ret

My calculations show that option II is the way to go, but I wanted to confirm with a broader audience. Returns can be since inception, or annualized.

Improve this question
New contributor
Maddy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Dividends are not really "return" since the price of the index is reduced by the amount of the dividend, but the difference between the total return and the price return as a function of the starting price would be the total amount of dividends, since

    Rp = (P1 - P0)/P0
    Rt = (P1 - P0 + Div)/P0
==> Rd = Div/P0 = Rt - Rp

Note that this would not exactly equal the dividend yield of the index, since that is calculated from the price at the time of the dividend.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Maddy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.