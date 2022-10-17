I understand Price returns and Total returns for stock indices. For example, total returns account for Dividends paid by the underlying stocks assuming they are reinvested back into the same. How do we calculate the embedded Dividend returns? The 2 choices are:

(1 + Price ret) * (1 + Dividend ret) = 1 + Total ret

OR,

Price ret + Dividend ret = Total ret

My calculations show that option II is the way to go, but I wanted to confirm with a broader audience. Returns can be since inception, or annualized.