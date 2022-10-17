How can I physically modify my credit card such that it is no longer possible to communicate wirelessly?

My bank sent me a new credit card with tap-to-pay functionality. I told them I don't want it; they said tap-to-pay is being forced by Visa, and all old cards without wireless payment (even if not expired) have a hard-cutoff for deactivation by Visa.

99.9% of the time I only use my card for online payments (I always prefer to pay with cash or crypto). But I do carry it with me as a backup just-in-case. My wallet doesn't have wireless shielding, and I don't want to worry about theft. I know the risks of theft are low, but I also know the risks are lower if this "feature" is deactivated.

How can I physically cut into my new tap-to-pay visa card such that it is no longer capable of making wireless payments?