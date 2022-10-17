1

How can I physically modify my credit card such that it is no longer possible to communicate wirelessly?

My bank sent me a new credit card with tap-to-pay functionality. I told them I don't want it; they said tap-to-pay is being forced by Visa, and all old cards without wireless payment (even if not expired) have a hard-cutoff for deactivation by Visa.

99.9% of the time I only use my card for online payments (I always prefer to pay with cash or crypto). But I do carry it with me as a backup just-in-case. My wallet doesn't have wireless shielding, and I don't want to worry about theft. I know the risks of theft are low, but I also know the risks are lower if this "feature" is deactivated.

How can I physically cut into my new tap-to-pay visa card such that it is no longer capable of making wireless payments?

  the antenna is usually a loop around near the outside of the card (they want it as big as possible). Any cut that cuts through the antenna should stop it from working. Do not cut near the chip (metal contacts) or the magnetic strip as it may prevent the card working in chip mode or magnetic strip mode. I am not a lawyer or financial advisor and this does not constitute legal or financial advice.
    – user253751
    1 hour ago
  • 2
    "I don't want to worry about theft." Good news: You don't have to. There are no indications this sort of theft is occuring in any significant numbers; credit card skimmers are a far greater threat, one you'd be exposing yourself to by forgoing contactless payments. Contactless is vastly safer. The fear of RFID skimming is largely generated by RFID wallet manufacturers.
    – ceejayoz
    42 mins ago
  Key being "significant numbers" As I said, I prefer not to use my card at all. But I do carry it with me. If I use my card once every 2 years, but I carry it with me every day, then the risk of having my card stolen wirelessly is higher than from a card skimmer.
    – qualityfreckle
    33 mins ago
  @user253751 Please do not answer questions in the comments area.
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    13 secs ago

Not exactly the answer you're looking for I'd imagine, but if I were you I would simply get a wallet that does have the shielding you mention. Simplest solution that doesn't involve altering the card in anyway and risking potential damages.

You could also purchase RFID blocking sleeves for your card, Amazon sells them for about $5 for 10 sleeves.

If you really don't want to buy anything, then you can simply use some aluminum foil from the pantry, and create your own sleeve out of that. Perhaps make a sleeve out of cardboard and tape, line it with foil on the outside, then place the card in-between. The foil will block the signals just as well as any of the ready-to-go solutions on Amazon or in a new wallet, but it might not look the flashiest.

