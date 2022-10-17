0

Trying to find the best way to calculate effective maturity for prepaying securities (non-fixed income). My current understanding is that the link below is the best definition for effective maturity.

https://www.ventureline.com/accounting-glossary/E/effective-maturity-definition/

However, prepaying securities don't have defined cashflows. Would the best way to calculate effective maturity be to take WAL * 365 * 2 or just set the effective maturity of a security equal to the last date of the current cashflows available for a security?

1
  • is effective maturity the average amount of time it will take to pay off a security or the expected maturity date?
    – MattSamm
    57 mins ago

