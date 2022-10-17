0

I am surprised by the explanation that the reasons of inflation may be very different from just more bank notes being printed by the state so they just lose the value while the state gets free notes that can be handed to the citizens to pay for they work or securities.

Have ever been a historical example where the notable inflation happened without the government simply producing extra paper money?

I understand that is say gold or silver in pieces is used as a currency, and suddenly lots of it is discovered somewhere by chance, this may cause the unwanted inflation. But the question is about states that use the government-controlled currencies that ordinary citizens cannot produce, even if gold gets cheaper.

  • What is notable?
    – user253751
    1 hour ago
    This seems like an economics question. See money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic
    – user253751
    1 hour ago
    Well, for starters Wikipedia gives several examples from before paper money, including some with non-fiat currencies; although all do correspond to additional money supply, rather than other pressures, which is possibly what you're really interested in.
    – IMSoP
    54 mins ago
  • I understand if lots of gold is discovered somewhere and the gold is the main trading currency, it will be inflation. No, the question is about the paper money.
    – h22
    47 mins ago
  • Perhaps you could reword to clarify that then, because inflation caused by an excess of gold is inflation which "happened without the government simply producing extra paper money". I also agree with user253751 that this is an Economics question, rather than a Personal Finance one; and even then would be better worded to account for different economists disagreeing on examples and theories, e.g. "What examples do proponents of X theory use ..."
    – IMSoP
    40 mins ago

