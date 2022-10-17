Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions on economics are off-topic unless they relate directly to personal finance. Closed 9 mins ago. Improve this question

I am surprised by the explanation that the reasons of inflation may be very different from just more bank notes being printed by the state so they just lose the value while the state gets free notes that can be handed to the citizens to pay for they work or securities.

Have ever been a historical example where the notable inflation happened without the government simply producing extra paper money?

I understand that is say gold or silver in pieces is used as a currency, and suddenly lots of it is discovered somewhere by chance, this may cause the unwanted inflation. But the question is about states that use the government-controlled currencies that ordinary citizens cannot produce, even if gold gets cheaper.