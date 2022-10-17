The author says the first test of a new high should fail.The first test of a new low should succeed.Watch for a breakout or breakdown the next time around.I did not understand what he meant by fail and succeed.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
The author says the first test of a new high should fail.The first test of a new low should succeed.Watch for a breakout or breakdown the next time around.I did not understand what he meant by fail and succeed.