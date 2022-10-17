I'm interested in how markets offer derivative support for ETFs over time. Suppose in the beginning, derivative support (financial futures/calls/puts) was basic and was limited to three or four index ETFs: broad index ETFs and maybe a large cap ETF. Then, over time, exchanges began to list options for more kinds of ETFs. Now we might see things like small cap options, thematic ETF options and so forth.

I feel like we could say "market development" or "sophistication" but these are often over-used (in my opinion) and comes off as a bit of a trope.

Question

How might an investor take a step back, look at the whole evolution of options for ETFs in a given market, and describe what he/she sees in precise/technical language?