I have a bit of difficulties to understand how Warren Buffett utilizes the 10 years treasury bond to evaluate the intrinsic value of a stock.I did some calculations using the Discounted Cash Flow, but it doesn't seem to make sense to me using the 10 year treasury bond. Can you elaborate on how Warren Buffett uses it?
1It would be helpful if you could link to something that describes the calculation you are trying to make or show the calculation you made and explain what doesn’t make sense. My guess is that you read something saying to calculate the present value of cash flows using the treasury as the discount rate. But that’s just a guess and I have no idea why that calculation wouldn’t make sense to you.– Justin Cave11 hours ago
"it doesn't seem to make sense to me using the 10 year treasury bond" do you mean you don;t understand why you would use the 10-year treasury bond to do the calculations or that the results of your calculations don't make sense using that value? Do they make sense using a different treasury yield?– D Stanley3 hours ago