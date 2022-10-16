I've phrased this question in an ELI5 manner setting the stage with a list of basic Q&A's to build the foundation, and ending with an actual question.

[Q] What is S&P 500?

[A] S&P 500 is an index tracking the top 500 US companies.

[Q] What is an index?

[A] An index is a number calculated to represent/track a certain subset of a market. A subset of a market can be - "top 1000 Asian tech companies", "top 100 EU companies", "top 10 mining companies"

[Q] Who decides which "top 500 US companies" get on the list?

[A] The S&P people come together and calculate. They calculate the market cap of each company and make a list of 500 best. A market cap is: stock price X number of stocks .

[Q] How to you get from "top 500 market caps" to a single number?

[A] You average it across all companies and further divide it by a divisor. The presence of the divisor is the reason the S&P 500 index isn't in dollars

[Q] How do I invest into S&P 500?

[A] You can't. It's just a number. However you can buy shares of a fond which is following that index.

That sums up the Q&A now the questions I don't know the answer to: