Scenarion & Question

We are trying to decide if we should sell our home or rent it out because it's in a good location. Would it be better to rent out our home or sell it and invest the gains (50k).

My Thoughts

Theoretically we should get 3-5% increase per year owning the property while the more volatile S&P averages 12% a year. This screams to me that a well diversified portfolio should well outpace owning the home.

Am I missing something ?