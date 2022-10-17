And, I want to keep the full $190k invested.
What are strategies that I should consider?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
And, I want to keep the full $190k invested.
What are strategies that I should consider?
I'm not sure I'm following the question, but the standard advice when spending down savings in retirement is:
First spend the non-tax-advantaged savings.
Then, when those approach zero, spend the "traditional" 401k/IRA retirement accounts (no tax paid when put away, but taxed when withdrawn).
Finally, when those approach zero, spend the Roth retirement accounts.
This sequence gets you the most advantage from untaxed growth.