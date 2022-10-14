Pause on thinking about the concept of inflation as a whole, because I think you are considering multiple different concepts at once. Instead, think about your personal life, with your $1,000 piggy bank - let's plan out the cost of a hypothetical weekend vacation you might be planning to go on next month.

You buy your flight today for $300. You look at the cost of hotels in the area (looks like you can get a room for both nights at $250 total), and decide that you want to be flexible on where you stay, so you don't book anything in advance. You see there's a sightseeing tour there, and reserve a slot for yourself - looks like tickets will probably cost you $200 once you get there. That leaves you with $250 for food / entertainment costs - after doing some budgeting, it seems that should be perfect.

Then once you get there, what happens if things are more expensive than when you planned your trip? Perhaps fuel costs increased over the month, but you already bought your plane ticket, so no impact to you there. Maybe a bunch of hotels are all booked up, and the remaining ones bumped up their prices - now it will cost you $300 for hotels (not a lot you can do about this, as you didn't pay in advance, and you have to sleep somewhere). And the sightseeing tour became very popular, so it won't cost you $200, it would cost you $300 - you decide to cancel your reservation as it's too expensive. Restaurants in the area you're staying have also increased their prices - so you decide to buy food from a grocery store and eat some of your meals in your hotel room, instead.

'Inflation' is basically an estimate to show how much more expensive things become over time. Some things might impact you, some might not. Sometimes you can adjust your spending habits to compensate, and sometimes you can't.

When most people talk about 'inflation', they are basically talking about a country's 'Consumer Price Index', which is a specific way to calculate what a 'basket of goods' cost yesterday vs today. So like a liter of gas, a loaf of bread, a pair of shoes, etc. - add up an estimated mixture of what you might spend money on, and show what it cost yesterday vs today.

That money didn't "go" anywhere - it just can't buy what you thought it could previously. Below are a few reasons why this might be the case.

Individually, some businesses that now charge you more might simply be increasing their profits (https://globalnews.ca/news/9098447/canada-inflation-grocers-profits/ is an article describing how Canadian's are paying significantly higher food costs over the past 2 years, and the large grocery chains are raking in record profit). Some businesses might be directly covering their own increased costs. Maybe consumers are starting to demand higher quality goods, and the cheapest possible methods of manufacturing need to get replaced by more expensive methods.

Simplistically, the money in circulation in a country represents the value of all 'productive assets' within that country. If a country's real economic output drops, but the amount of money available stays the same, then each $ won't buy as much. In that case, 'where the money went' is the idea that there are simply fewer real goods to go around, being chased by the same amount of $ in circulation. This is a decrease in supply of goods.

As a final alternative, maybe your government just printed $1,000,000,000,000 - now the number of goods being produced is the same, but there are more $'s chasing those goods. This is an increase in the supply of money.