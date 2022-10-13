I want to compare two financial products, but run the same time and get invested in the same amounts. Taxes etc are assumed to be the same for both.

Product A: pays a livelong annuity after x years.

Product B: pays a lump sum after x years.

If I try to calculate the yield, its easy for product B because I can compare the investment and the lump sum, however the yield for product A gets better each year the older I get.

If I dont know how long I receive the annuity i.e. how old I get, is there a way to compare the yields?