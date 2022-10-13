0

Let's say you have a 10-year bond with a $100 face value that with a coupon rate of 10%, paid semi annually. The bond is currently price at $105. Which is the proper way of calculating the yield to maturity?

Option 1:

105 = 100/(1+ y)^10 + sum of x from 1 to 20 of (5)/(1+y)^(x/2)

Giving a YTM of 9.43%

Option 2:

105 = 100/(1+ y/2)^20 + sum of x from 1 to 20 of (5)/(1+y/2)^(x)

Giving a YTM of 9.22%

I understand these differences are due to the effects of compounding. In Option 2, if we were to account for compounding:

(1+.0922/2)(1+.0922/2) - 1

It gives a YTM of 9.43%, just as in option 1.

But what is the correct convention? How are bond yield to maturities typically quoted? Using Option 1 or Option 2?

