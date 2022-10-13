In general, that 14 day grace period is for whether or not they will charge you a late fee. The grace period for reporting a late payment to the credit bureaus is typically at least 30 days. You should be fine.

Side Note: I'm not sure if a servicer would advertise this, and obviously they could all vary, but having gone through this multiple times, it seems like they are fairly lenient in the first few months after a switch. I had a mortgage that was seemingly changing servicers every year, and one time I didn't realize it switched and I was still auto-paying the old servicer, who continued to forward the money to the new one, until they stopped and sent a payment back to me. That got my attention and I had it corrected quickly, but I'm pretty sure I was more than 30 days past due on that payment. Not only did the new servicer not report it, but they also didn't even charge me a late fee.