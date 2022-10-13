I'm a first time homeowner (USA) and just started making mortgage payments. My loan was sold to a different servicer within the first month of the loan, so I only made one payment to the first servicer. My first payment to the new servicer was delayed because of some technical issues with their online bill pay system, or possibly my credit union (servicer claims that the CU rejected the payment several times, CU claims no debit request was made). Anyway, the payment finally went through 11 days past the due date, but still within the 14 day grace period for the new servicer.
So, will this be reported as a late payment and impact my credit score? Or is it fine since I was within the grace period and no penalties were incurred?