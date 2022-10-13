1

I'm a first time homeowner (USA) and just started making mortgage payments. My loan was sold to a different servicer within the first month of the loan, so I only made one payment to the first servicer. My first payment to the new servicer was delayed because of some technical issues with their online bill pay system, or possibly my credit union (servicer claims that the CU rejected the payment several times, CU claims no debit request was made). Anyway, the payment finally went through 11 days past the due date, but still within the 14 day grace period for the new servicer.

So, will this be reported as a late payment and impact my credit score? Or is it fine since I was within the grace period and no penalties were incurred?

In general, that 14 day grace period is for whether or not they will charge you a late fee. The grace period for reporting a late payment to the credit bureaus is typically at least 30 days. You should be fine.

Side Note: I'm not sure if a servicer would advertise this, and obviously they could all vary, but having gone through this multiple times, it seems like they are fairly lenient in the first few months after a switch. I had a mortgage that was seemingly changing servicers every year, and one time I didn't realize it switched and I was still auto-paying the old servicer, who continued to forward the money to the new one, until they stopped and sent a payment back to me. That got my attention and I had it corrected quickly, but I'm pretty sure I was more than 30 days past due on that payment. Not only did the new servicer not report it, but they also didn't even charge me a late fee.

