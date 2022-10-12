I am on owner/employee for S-Corp. Took help from an administrator in establishing Solo 401k and paid some fees.
Can we write this fee as "business expense" (or) "is it EMPLOYEE expense"?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am on owner/employee for S-Corp. Took help from an administrator in establishing Solo 401k and paid some fees.
Can we write this fee as "business expense" (or) "is it EMPLOYEE expense"?