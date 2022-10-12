Just saw the letter from NYS saying I owe 1000+ for claiming UI for 2021. I never claimed as I run my own business in NYC and file a Schedule C every year with my taxes. It says I need to pay it by OCT 18. Do I pay it?

When I try to goto the NYS labor website and try to get my 1099G I get the error:

"You used a different NY.gov username in the past. Please log in with that username instead. If you have forgotten that username, please sign out and select "Forgot Username" to retrieve it."

Since I never claimed it, there's no way for me to know what username was used. What do I do in this scenario to see what was submitted?

I also downloaded and filled this 1099g review form:

https://dol.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2021/12/lo1099rq_12-21.pdf

It says to submit it on the online message panel when you login, but I don't see any options to select "Request for 1099-G Review (LO1099RQ)" anywhere in the subject drop down box. I can't even attach the file. It seems like these government systems are totally broken or badly maintained.