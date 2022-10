If the sale and subsequent repurchase of a stock occurs in two separate calendar years, but within 30 days of each other, is that still considered a wash sale for tax purposes of the sale in the first year?

As an example:

Sale on December 29th

Purchase on January 3rd of the following year

Does the answer change if the sale is a disqualifying disposition of exercised ISOs and the repurchase is the exercise of additional ISOs?