In the book Warren Buffett and the interpretation of the financial statements, Mary Buffett explained the Warren Buffett's revolutionary idea, i.e. Equity Bonds Principle. I am very confused by this idea. Does someone can explain it in details and give a detailed example how it works?
-
There are bunch of information about it : finmasters.com/warren-buffett-equity-bond-method– J.Doe48 mins ago
-
Seems pretty simple, and obvious, according to the link: see how much money will the share give you, and what does it cost? Now calculate the yield. The opposite would be investing based on hype / greater fool theory– user25375133 mins ago
-
I have some problems with that theory, and the fact that the article cherry picks one example that doesn't even meet the theory's parameters (what "sustainable competitive advantage" does PGR have?). It makes logical sense at face value, but with equity there are absolutely no guarantees.– D Stanley21 mins ago
-
@user253751 We all have a different level of education. Maybe you understand the concept, but I don't.– J.Doe20 mins ago
-
@J.Doe could you clarify your question? It looks like the link you shared has the details/example you're looking for. What part(s) do you find confusing?– 0xFEE1DEAD4 mins ago