Is it worth considering? It's up to you, of course, how can we tell.

The proposal is this:

You donate your camera to the non profit. The non-profit provides you an appropriate receipt for the donation. You need to substantiate the value of the camera (appraisal, or do some shopping online to find similar cameras and how much they're being sold for). You then use form 8253 to report this donation on your tax return, and if eligible - deduct it on your schedule A.

In order for the donation to be deductible you need to get a receipt from the non-profit at the time of the donation, that must contain certain information:

name of the organization;

amount of cash contribution;

description (but not value) of non-cash contribution;

statement that no goods or services were provided by the organization, if that is the case;

description and good faith estimate of the value of goods or services, if any, that organization provided in return for the contribution; and

statement that goods or services, if any, that the organization provided in return for the contribution consisted entirely of intangible religious benefits, if that was the case.

Obviously, you need to confirm that the organization you're contributing to is in fact a charitable (a 501(c)(3)) organization. The IRS has a search tool.

Depending on your tax situation, you can estimate the tax benefit. Assuming you're a high earner in the top (37%) marginal bracket and are already itemizing deductions, your maximum tax benefit would be 37% of $2000 = $740 (in Federal taxes). Obviously much less than the actual $2000 value of the camera, but then again - you donated for a good cause. If it is in fact good, in your view.