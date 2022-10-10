0

Due to death of a parent, I am beneficiary to a defined contribution employer retirement plan of type 403(b). The assets are pre-tax, a dozen or so mutual funds with names like "Stock Index Fund", "Market Index Fund", "Money Index Fund", "2030 Retirement Fund". (At least I think these are mutual funds... I am a total newbie, but trying to learn.)

I have been in touch with the custodian, and can now access the current individual fund values, and talk with a company representative on the phone. My current status with the custodian is "Deferred", so I do not have an inherited IRA, but have a 403(b) plan.

But now I read the article (https://www.fool.com/retirement/plans/inherited-iras/rules/) which claims

if you're a nonspouse... Unless you take the money in a lump sum or disclaim it, you're required to set up an inherited IRA.

Is this true? My parent died about 1 year ago, so the SECURE 2019 legislation applies to me. I am not at all near to 70 years old, so RMDs, I believe, are not required of me. (Required Minimum Distributions.)

The custodian's representative on the phone tells me that I can leave the plan in its current form (called the "deferred" state or employer plan); that I can redeem shares when I want, to make sure that the value is out by the end of ten years.

So am I really required to transform (roll over) the employer-sponsored plan to an "inherited IRA", even though this seems to change nothing important?

There are some differences, and I am curious about any other pros and cons not mentioned below.

  • If I roll-over, the custodian may swap certain funds' shares for ones of a different class. For example, the custodian says they might substitute "Investor"-class shares for existing "Institutional"-class ones. Should I care about this?

  • If I stay in the "deferred" state, it is a more "passive" investment (so said the associate). But I will have a wider array of investment choices in an inherited IRA (not limited to the employer plan's choices).

  • The associate told me that if I stay deferred, then when I ask to redeem shares (take a distribution) that the request will need to be approved by the employer, although they would rarely block it. This does add some seven days of delay, which perhaps is the biggest disadvantage of which I am aware.

To summarize: I want to know if I am free to leave the assets in the deferred form for the ten years, with no IRS punishment/fines/extra taxes. (And if so, what are the pros and cons.)

Improve this question
New contributor
311411 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
3

so RMDs, I believe, are not required of me. (Required Minimum Distributions.)

They are not required not because of your age, but because the law changed. They would have been required under the old rules.

Under the new rules you need to withdraw the full amount within the 10 years after inheriting it. You can time your withdrawal as you want (e.g.: in the year when you get less income, to minimize the tax burden).

As to whether you're required - technically yes. It may depend on the plan's tolerance for how long they'd keep the funds for you, but either way you have to withdraw all of it within 10 years.

The pros and cons - you've listed them. Investment options are usually limited in these plans, the employer may exercise some control, etc. You'd probably be better off rolling the funds over to an inherited IRA under your own control.

Improve this answer
3
  • To clarify: you mean required by the IRS to rollover to inherited IRA, and "technically" because IRS might not especially care to pursue such a violation? Also to clarify: required by December 31 of the year after the year of decease? thanks for your swift reply.
    – 311411
    19 mins ago
  • 1
    @311411 you may be required by the original plan to roll over the funds. If it's an IRA - then by the end of the year, if it's an employer-sponsored plan - then whenever they want you out. Once you roll over - you roll over into the inherited IRA (vs. regular IRA that you'd own for yourself).
    – littleadv
    17 mins ago
  • It is an employer-sponsored plan in this case. I see, I didn't think much about what the plan operators prefer, since they never contacted me.
    – 311411
    12 mins ago

Your Answer

311411 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.