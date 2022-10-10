In general, when interest rates rise, the value of existing bonds declines. If you hold an existing bond paying, say, 2% and interest rates rise so that new bonds of the same type pay 4%, your existing bond is less valuable.

If you invest in a mutual fund that buys and sells bonds, you'll see the value of the fund decline because the fund's existing holdings all decline in value as rates increase. If you buy an individual government bond and hold that bond to maturity, you won't lose (nominal) money. The same can't be said for bond mutual funds.