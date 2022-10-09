I am from Sri Lanka and our banks give high interest rate for fixed terms (About 10% to 15%) and saving accounts. Therefore most of the people are invest money to bank and get interest for living.

I have check other countries and banks are not giving that much of interest rate for fixed terms and saving accounts. If people invest money to bank, need to invest much amount of money to get living spending money.

Reference: Interest Rate | World

Japan - -0.1%

Switzerland - 0.5%

Norway - 2.5%

Australia - 2.6%

Canada - 3.25%

US - 3.25%

Question: How they are living with small interest rate? Are they invest other methods or live just spending salary? If they invest to other things, what are these methods?