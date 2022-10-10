In a healthy economy, interest rates and inflation are somewhat linked, as central banks use interest rates (and some other things) as a tool to try to influence inflation (and a lot(!) of other things).

For example, while the EUR had zero and negative interest rates since 2012, it also had inflation rates as low as 0.1% to 2%.

So for the average user, an interest rate of -1% and inflation of 1% is not that much different than an interest rate of 10% and an inflation of 12%. If an apple costs 1€ today, with 100€, they can buy 100 apples now. Next year, they either have 99€ (-1% interest rate) and can buy 98 apples for 1,01€ each (1% inflation), or they have 110€ (10% interest rate) and can buy 98 apples for 1,12€ each (12% inflation).

So very simplified, the answer to How they are living with small interest rate? is that you can live independently from the nominal interest rate, if it has a healthy correlation to inflation and the economy. This does not consider the rest of the world, though. You may be able to pay for apples next year, but not for an iphone.

You seem to be interested in a situation where you just use the interest to live, but the logic is exactly the same!

Let's assume you have 120€ in the bank and need 10 apples per year to eat, at 1€ an apple. You take out the money for the food, and add the interest for the rest. And "10 apples" of course stand for whatever you need to live in that year, e.g. rent, food, energy or health insurance.

For -1% interest and +1% inflation, in the first year, apples cost 1€, so you use 10€ for food, and get -1,10€ interest on the remaining 110€, so you end up with 108,90€. And so on:

+------+------------+-------------+----------+-------------+ | year | balance | apple price | interest | EoY balance | +------+------------+-------------+----------+-------------+ | 1 | 120,00 € | 1,00 € | -1,10 € | 108,90 € | | 2 | 108,90 € | 1,01 € | -0,99 € | 97,81 € | | 3 | 97,81 € | 1,02 € | -0,88 € | 86,73 € | | 4 | 86,73 € | 1,03 € | -0,76 € | 75,67 € | | 5 | 75,67 € | 1,04 € | -0,65 € | 64,61 € | | 6 | 64,61 € | 1,05 € | -0,54 € | 53,56 € | | 7 | 53,56 € | 1,06 € | -0,43 € | 42,51 € | | 8 | 42,51 € | 1,07 € | -0,32 € | 31,47 € | | 9 | 31,47 € | 1,08 € | -0,21 € | 20,44 € | | 10 | 20,44 € | 1,09 € | -0,10 € | 9,41 € | | 11 | 9,41 € | 1,10 € | - | -1,62 € | +------+------------+-------------+----------+-------------+

You run out of money in year 11.

Now let's do the same with 10% interest and 12% inflation.

In the first year, you start with 120€, apples cost 1€, you use 10€ for food, and get 11€ interest on the remaining 110€, so you end up with 121€. Nice! You spent less money than you earned. Seems sustainable, right? Let's see:

+------+------------+-------------+-----------+-------------+ | year | balance | apple price | interest | EoY balance | +------+------------+-------------+-----------+-------------+ | 1 | 120,00 € | 1,00 € | 11,00 € | 121,00 € | | 2 | 121,00 € | 1,12 € | 10,98 € | 120,78 € | | 3 | 120,78 € | 1,25 € | 10,82 € | 119,06 € | | 4 | 119,06 € | 1,40 € | 10,50 € | 115,51 € | | 5 | 115,51 € | 1,57 € | 9,98 € | 109,75 € | | 6 | 109,75 € | 1,76 € | 9,21 € | 101,34 € | | 7 | 101,34 € | 1,97 € | 8,16 € | 89,77 € | | 8 | 89,77 € | 2,21 € | 6,77 € | 74,42 € | | 9 | 74,42 € | 2,48 € | 4,97 € | 54,63 € | | 10 | 54,63 € | 2,77 € | 2,69 € | 29,59 € | | 11 | 29,59 € | 3,11 € | - | -1,61 € | +------+------------+-------------+-----------+-------------+

You again run out of money in year 11. So even if 10% interest rate looks much cooler than -1%, you do not necessarily get wealthier.

So, to emphasize the main point again that I tried to make earlier: you can live exactly as good or bad with -1% interest rate as with 10% rate, if the inflation increases accordingly. Do not get bedazzled by the high or low nominally value! It only has meaning in relation with inflation.

Also note that it is impossible to live off of interest indefinitely if the interest rate is lower than (your personal) inflation. If you have enough money to start with, it may however be longer than you live. But, again: a high interest rate alone does not mean that it does.

Nevertheless, a significant percentage of people does not live off of interest, but works for a living. Similar to interest rates, this turns out to break even if wages/pensions/social security increase with inflation (otherwise, only the rich stay rich, but the poor get poorer).

And investment decisions are, as always, based on evaluating risk and reward. The low interest rates (and low mortgage rates) probably shifted investments a bit to riskier instruments like stocks and real estate, but it is worth noting that people still bought government bonds with negative interest rates because it's less risk.

So much for the general idea, now to Sri Lanka:

The LKR lost 30-40% against Euro and USD since the start of the year, and the increased interest rate is one reaction to that (it was 4-5% before April 22). Also, inflation seems to be somewhere between 20% and 60% (although your personal rate may depend on what you are spending it on), and the current interest rate doesn't seem to cover this - but it is a special situation, and hopefully (for you and Sri Lanka), the economy stabilizes.

The current interest rate is an incentive for you to keep your money in the bank. If it is profitable for you (and if you can live off of it) compared to alternatives like buying apples or a house or a business or exchanging it to USD: you will know that in the future, just as with all other kind of investments. The nominal value of 10% interest rate is not a guarantee for that. And since that rate is set by the bank and not determined by market forces, it's also not an indicator for the risk that the market sees in that investment.