Bob who served in the military during the Afghanistan missions had to return as his new found family got stuck there after the U.S. retreat.

Unfortunately for him, he fell ill during the travel tot return and rescue his family, and missed his return opportunity window. In the meantime, he’s financials in the U.S. neared in to bankruptcy with his car payments and rent siphoning his savings away then started to chew up his remaining credit lines.

He is now considering debt consolidation or using debt settlement services.

What are his best options considering he lives in a single household in California, rent, auto loan, and credits used up?

Is Freedom Debt Relief Review (https://money.usnews.com/loans/reviews/freedomdebtrelief) a trustworthy, good service provider?