I switched wireless carrier 2 years ago, had issues porting my old numbers to my new phones that I ordered when i opened the account, got new sim cards and new phone numbers problem solved. Now that about 2 and a half years have passed, I decided to upgrade and get a new phone. When i went to buy it my account showed a credit hold, so I call for about a week trying to figure out what the problem is, finally today I get an answer some how the bill for buying my phones is on a separate account, and even though my account that I have access to is payed in full they want me to pay the full amount for the phones before I am able to buy anything. Not once have they notified me of a delinquent account via phone, text, or e-mail, and they couldn't access the account because its been sold to a collections agency. They then offered my wife a payoff amount for the phones. I personally don't think I should be liable for they're clerical error especially if they cant give me a straight answer on it when I asked.

