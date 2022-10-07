0

Suppose I make a deal with a seller of a rental property to lend me $300,000 to finance through preferred stock in an Inc. Principle of buy-back.

1- Why are these preferred shares considered equity and not debt in my liabilities? I don't understand the basic reason why this is the case.

2- I discussed with my accountant. He explained to me that even if the seller financed me through this type of action, it is still possible for the bank to consider it as a debt if I ever decided to refinance my building, for example. I understood his point since if I take out $3000 each month to quietly buy back his shares, there is a good chance that the bank will ask me what is this $3000 that has been coming out each month for X time. Is there a workaround to convince the bank that this is equity and not debt.

They're not. They're equity in a corporation, but you're not a corporation. So you have negative basis in the corporation in the amount of the $300K since you own it (or promised the buyback from whoever owns it through the preferred shares), but someone else put the money for it. Hence - it's a liability for you.

Is there a workaround to convince the bank that this is equity and not debt.

No. Because it is not.

