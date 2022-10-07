Problem:

I have a position calculator for scalping, but currently it does not include entry/exit fees in my risk calculation. Since scalping, in most scenarios, requires leverage, those fees really add up, and add more risk to each trade. To clarify further, here's an example 2R trade.

Example:

Portfolio and variables:

My portfolio size is $10000

My risk per trade is 2%

My fees for entering and exiting the trade are 0.04% each

Trade details:

Entry : $20000

Stop Loss : $19850

Target : $20300

Position calculation details:

Max to risk : $-200,

Potential reward : $400

Risk:Reward : 2

Max size in shares : 1.33,

Max size in dollars : $26666.66,

Entry Fee : $-10.66,

Stop Loss Fee : $-10.58,

Take Profit Fee : $-10.82

(obviously I would have to use at least x3 leverage here to execute this trade, so don't get hang up on "your position size is greater than your entire portfolio" :)

Conclusion:

In this example you can see that fees really add up in both scenarios:

if stop loss triggered: entry fee + stop loss fee = $21.24 if target reached: entry fee + take profit fee = $21.48

If my stop loss gets triggered, i'm loosing my 1R, which is $200, plus additional $21.24 in fees. That all sums up to $221.24, which is more than -1.1R, not the projected -1R.

Question:

Which mathematical formula could I use to include the fees in my position size calculator, so my "targeted loss" with fees is exactly 2%?

Code example:

I've recreated my position calculator in javascript and uploaded it here so you can play around with it. The provided calculator includes both long and short calculation, but the core math/logic is this: