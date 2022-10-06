Meet Bob. Bob went to a vending machine to buy something and it asked him to insert his payment card, which he did. What information (about Bob or otherwise) will have been disclosed through this transaction?

Does the answer change depending on if this was a debit or credit, MasterCard, visa, amex, JCB or Union pay etc card, whether the transaction was contactless, cardholder device verified (Apple pay/Google pay etc), chip and PIN, chip and signature, just chip, swipe and signature, just swipe, etc?

What safeguards on cardholder privacy and what abstraction or concealment of consumers' personal information is done?