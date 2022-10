Looking at the market data for USD/CHF on investing.com and can't get my head around the difference between the forward and futures rates for this pair.

USD/CHF spot rate is 0.9898

MAR23 Futures contract trading at 1.035 while USDCHF5M Forward is at -157 from spot (0.9741)

Trying to calculate FW rate manually using LIBOR rates, yield numbers closer to the futures contract.

What am I missing here? And how appropriate is to use LIBOR rates for Forward calculation?