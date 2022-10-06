0

I have a 403(b) plan in Transamerica with a balance that hasn't 100% vested yet. How do I check how long it will take for my balance to be fully vested in a Transamerica 403(b) account?

  • Are you talking about matching funds? (funds you contribute do not "vest" - they are always yours). Do you still work for the company that added the matching funds? Typically you don't get vested into any more funds after you leave the company.
    – D Stanley
    30 mins ago
  • And the company sets the vesting schedule - have you asked them what that is?
    – D Stanley
    29 mins ago
  • @DStanley My apologies, I had a misunderstanding on my end. I've removed the section about rollover. I am asking about vesting specifically.
    – Stevoisiak
    20 mins ago
  • The company that matches the funds sets the vesting schedule - Transamerica may know the schedule or they may not. I would check with the HR or Benefits department of your company, or look through the benefits manual if you got one.
    – D Stanley
    8 mins ago

