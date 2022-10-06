help me: I have saved 8000$ in my account, how should I invest my money to get the best return?
Best regards!
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
help me: I have saved 8000$ in my account, how should I invest my money to get the best return?
Best regards!