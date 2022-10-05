Background: I live in Poland and I'd like to subscribe to Firefox Relay Premium, which for some mysterious reason is only available in certain countries (namely, the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Finland, France, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Ireland). Unfortunately, they don't only check the IP address, which I can hide using a VPN, but also, I assume, the origin of payment. When trying to pay with a credit card or with PayPal, I get a message saying that "The currency of this subscription is not valid for the country associated with your payment." That's not true, since I've tried to use a card denominated in the right currency, so I think that it's a wrong message and the actual error is that it was issued in Poland. The only payment options are credit card and PayPal and I've tried both.

Question: is there some fintech (or any other way) that would allow me to make this payment without traveling to another country and opening a bank account there?