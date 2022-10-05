What are investing opportunities when live in high interest rate or inflation country? Most of the people put money in to bank because it give high interest rate. Is it possible to do real state business in this country?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What are investing opportunities when live in high interest rate or inflation country? Most of the people put money in to bank because it give high interest rate. Is it possible to do real state business in this country?