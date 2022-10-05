0

What are investing opportunities when live in high interest rate or inflation country? Most of the people put money in to bank because it give high interest rate. Is it possible to do real state business in this country?

Improve this question
New contributor
ind is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

ind is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.