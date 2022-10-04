0

I understand that the seigniorage of an asset is the difference between the cost of production and the value of money, but what does this look like for a physical good like gold, wheat, or cocoa beans?

Let's say it costs $10 to farm 100 cocoa beans, and I can sell each bean for $1.

$100 - $10 = $90

Is my seigniorage $90?

The $90 feels like it's coming from the intrinsic value of the cocoa bean rather than its value as money. For example, maybe out of the $90 profit, the seigniorage is really only $5 and the $85 is coming from the intrinsic value of the bean.

