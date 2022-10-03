0

How do funds like PFL and PFN pay ~12% dividend yield and remain solvent?

The balance sheets seem to show huge swings on profitability and I don’t believe these funds have assets they can deprecate like a REIT.

How do these funds operate?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jay Laura is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    Maybe I'm missing something, but ETFs pay out dividends based on the dividends of its constituents, not its own operating income.
    – D Stanley
    8 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Jay Laura is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.