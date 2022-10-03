0

I am unsure when to use IOUs for my business & friends' debt. Investopedia states that loan agreements are similar to IOUs but legally enforceable.

  1. If informal debt agreements carry no legal guarantee, how are they useful?

  2. When should you use a loan agreement instead of an informal debt agreement?

I assume that by "IOU" or "informal agreement" you mean "verbal" agreement and not agreement that's written down.

In many countries verbal agreements are binding with very specific exceptions (e.g.: land/real-estate agreements must be in writing in most places). That means that verbal ("informal") agreements are in fact enforceable unless a specific exemption applies.

Always. In order to avoid arguments about who said what and who promised what it's best to write things down.

