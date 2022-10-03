I assume that by "IOU" or "informal agreement" you mean "verbal" agreement and not agreement that's written down.

If informal debt agreements carry no legal guarantee, how are they useful?

In many countries verbal agreements are binding with very specific exceptions (e.g.: land/real-estate agreements must be in writing in most places). That means that verbal ("informal") agreements are in fact enforceable unless a specific exemption applies.

When should you use a loan agreement instead of an informal debt agreement?

Always. In order to avoid arguments about who said what and who promised what it's best to write things down.