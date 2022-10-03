0

How can I calculate the cost basis for my forex portfolio at any given time?

I'm trying to build a spreadsheet to track forex trading of cryptocurrency pairs. Specifically I'm looking at XMR-BTC

I'm not using any derivitives or limit orders. The idea is farily simple: Buy Monero (XMR) with Bitcoin (BTC) when the price is low. Sell Monero (XMR) for Bitcoin (BTC) when the price is high.

I want my spreadsheet to tell me something fairly simple: what's the average price (in BTC) that I've spent on Monero so far? This is very simple when you have only made a few purchases. It's also fairly simple when you've made sells of exactly the same quantity of your buys. But when you have a bunch of different buys and sells of different quantities, this is non-trivial.

As best I can tell, there is no precise way to measure this. There's many, including:

  1. FIFO
  2. LIFO
  3. High Cost
  4. Low Cost
  5. Average Cost
  6. Specific Identifier
  7. Others??

So my question is, how can I calculate the cost basis of my portfolio at any point in the following set of transactions.

Note I'm not just interested in knowing how to determine the cost basis at the end of this set of transactions. I want to understand how to calculate the cost basis after every step of the following transactions.

I'm also not interested in tracking the cost basis in fiat. I only care about calculating the cost basis of my base currency (XMR) in the quote currency's units (BTC).

  • Day 1 - buy 3 XMR for 0.02169633 BTC
  • Day 2 - buy 1 XMR for 0.03556455 BTC
  • Day 3 - buy 3 XMR for 0.04299322 BTC
  • Day 4 - sell 3 XMR for 0.07822576 BTC
  • Day 5 - sell 2 XMR for 0.08127533 BTC
  • Day 6 - sell 2 XMR for 0.09982257 BTC
  • Day 7 - buy 9 XMR for 0.03298759 BTC

My understanding is that, following either FIFO or LIFO, the cost basis after Day 4 would be calculated using the 3 XMR purchased either on Day 1 or Day 3. What's especially interesting is: how do you calculate the cost basis after Day 5 (which would be a combination of two distinct buy transactions)??

How can I calculate the cost basis for my above-described portfolio after each of the 7 days shown?

2
  • See also money.stackexchange.com/questions/86221/…
    – qualityfreckle
    1 hour ago
  • As you've identified, there are many different answers to this question depending on how you are matching up buys and sells. You'd first need to determine that answer. Which would depend on things like whether you are trying to match the calculations of some other entity (i.e. your broker's site) or whether you are trying to match the calculations you are doing for tax purposes.
    – Justin Cave
    36 mins ago

