I had a query about transferring money from Australia to my SBI NRE account. What is the best option to do that? Online services like OrbitRemit say they do not transfer to NRE account since they use use domestic banks to do the transaction.

Should I do a direct international transfer (in INR) from my Australian Bank? Or would I be able to use some other third-party money transfer service online?

Can someone suggest what is the best option?

Thank you.