Currently, each time I send 1000 letters, I make approximately between $10,000 and $25,000 (i.e. between $10 and $25 per letter). To do this, I created a fairly efficient system that didn't cost me too much. In the worst case, it will take me two 8-hour days to send 350 letters and it costs me about $0.70 to send 1 letter. I could work with a direct mail service ($1.50 per letter) or hire a sweetener to do the work for me and thus free up my time to do other paying tasks.

Knowing this information for this task, I think my time is worth around $200 to $500 per hour. So if I work with a direct mail service, it will cost me $0.80 more per letter (or $280 more per week). Knowing that it is possible to define the opportunity cost (i.e. OC) = return (%) of my current decision - return (%) of my new decision, then the more negative the CO the more it is worth working with this new decision. In the case with the example above and considering the formula, I think it's pretty obvious that I should delegate the mail merge task instead of trying to use my system.

I think I don't understand the OC. Does what I said make sense?