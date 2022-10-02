The UK government has a state pension forecast calculator. The calculation has a footnote informing the user that it assumes the user will continue paying in for the rest of their working life. This may apply to most/all people in the UK, but not to me, for I have left permanentl. Overall, I have spent time in Sweden, Canada, UK, and Germany. If I'm not mistaken, those countries mutually recognise each other's state pension insurance systems for the purposes of counting contribution years (meaning I reach the 10 years minimum despite having lived/worked in the UK for less than 10 years), but, as I understand it, each country pension system will still pay out individually. Considering I have lived and worked x years in the UK in the past, how do I estimate from the gov.uk "this is the most you could get" the amount I might actually expect to get after I reach the UK retirement age?