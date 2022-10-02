Just paid a shady looking seller using Paypal thinking that Paypal could protect me. Bought a digital product, received, but rethought the whole thing and now I think I don’t trust the seller to not misuse information they may be able to get from that transaction.

Can they see:

The name on my Paypal account The address on my Paypal account The phone number on my Paypal account The full card number (PAN) of the card used to pay via Paypal

Or any other information that you would think is relevant?

I am worried about them using my info to commit fraud, sign me up for 3rd party stuff using my name without my knowledge, or do similar bad things.