Just paid a shady looking seller using Paypal thinking that Paypal could protect me. Bought a digital product, received, but rethought the whole thing and now I think I don’t trust the seller to not misuse information they may be able to get from that transaction.
Can they see:
- The name on my Paypal account
- The address on my Paypal account
- The phone number on my Paypal account
- The full card number (PAN) of the card used to pay via Paypal
Or any other information that you would think is relevant?
I am worried about them using my info to commit fraud, sign me up for 3rd party stuff using my name without my knowledge, or do similar bad things.