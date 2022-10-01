How to interpret the AD line? In the bottom chart, please help understand what are:
- The value 94 on the right axis.
- The value 96 on the left axis.
- "thousands 92.43" at the title.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How to interpret the AD line? In the bottom chart, please help understand what are: