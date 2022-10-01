0

Why more long than short is bearish? What exactly is contrarian? In my understanding, more long means more traders are buying meaning they expect the prices go up. Then why it is bearish? Dan Takahashi also said the blue line (long), which is **fear**, is going up.

Please explain why long is bearish.

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 70.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.36 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.32% higher than yesterday and 2.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.66% lower than yesterday and 4.44% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

